Lucille L. Bringer

Lucille L. Bringer, 93 of Granite City, passed away on Sunday, October 21, 2018, at Granite Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

In celebration of Lucille’s life, visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at noon Thursday, October 25, with Pastor Brian Feicho officiating at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road in Granite City.