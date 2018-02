Lucille M. Korsmeyer, 90, of Silvis, Ill., formerly of Highland and Alhambra, died Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa.

Visitation will be 10-10:45 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra. Graveside services will follow at 11 a.m. at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery.