Lucinda “Cindy” Lou Chapman, 74, died peacefully in her home on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017.
A private graveside service will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
