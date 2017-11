Lula M. Frost, 88, of Granite City, died Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until services at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at Alto Pass Cemetery in Alto Pass, Ill.