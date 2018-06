Lydia M. Kehr, 86, of Cottage Hills, passed away Sunday, June 24, 2018, at Delmar Gardens South Health Care in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at noon Friday, June 29, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Cottage Hills, with Pastor Kale Hanson officiating. Burial will take place in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home handled arrangements.