Lyle Franklin Laslie, 91, died at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey with full military honors by the VFW Post 1308.