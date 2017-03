Lyle Mark Zimmerman, 61, of Bunker Hill, died at 1:36 p.m. Sunday, March 26, 2017, at his residence with his family by his side.

A celebration of Lyle’s life will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, with service at 6:30 p.m. at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River. Burial will be private.

Gray Funeral Home is handling arrangements.