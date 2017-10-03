Although he had fully intended on living to 100, Lyman “Duck” Barton passed away at the age of 96. His goal was to see how the Cardinals finished the season, so it is no coincidence that he passed on Sept. 25, 2017 — the same day the Cubs killed the Cards’ chance at a division win.

He was preceded in death by his four older brothers; eldest child, Patricia Summers; and the person he loved most in this world, Helen Virginia. He and Helen met at the tender age of 15 and snuck off to be married at 19. For the next 77 years, they remained the most loyal partners. As her health declined late in life, he ensured that she was near him and well cared for until her death just a few months before his own.

Lyman was drafted in the Army during World War II. Moments before being deployed to the Battle of the Bulge, he was pulled off a bus and informed that he had qualified for officer training. This type of good fortune was typical throughout Lyman’s life. He served as an honor guard for President Franklin Roosevelt’s funeral. After the war ended, he spent a year in Japan during the occupation. Fortunately, he was granted permission to return home early so that he could enroll in Shurtleff College and be reunited with his family.

Lyman was a builder of things: roadways, runways, apartment buildings and businesses. But his most successful project was the marriage, life and family he built with Helen. Over the decades they called several places home — Wood River, Godfrey, Denver and St. Louis. But his favorite was the house on Edwards Street in Alton where he and Helen raised their four children.

Duck and his buddies played countless rounds of golf at Lockhaven, where he even won a club championship. He had a knack for picking winners and won more than one football pool. Lyman enjoyed watching ballgames and Fox News with his dog Sophie on his lap. He did his family the great service of documenting many of his life’s stories, which were never short on luck, humor or wisdom. He delighted his great-grandchildren by letting them drive his scooter; he didn’t even get mad when it returned with a scratch or two.

Lyman “Duck” Barton’s sage advice, sense of humor and enduring optimism will be missed by his surviving children: Terry and Linda Barton, Jan and Dan Potts, Gary and Nancy Barton and Jim Summers (husband of Pat); grandchildren, Sarah Beth Hoefert, Craig Summers, Jennifer Barton, Scott Summers, Heather Budy, Anna Thomas, Julie Saenger, and Jonathan Potts; their partners and 16 great-grandchildren. The family appreciates the wonderful care provided to Helen and Lyman by Nancy Kilman.