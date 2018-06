Lynette M. Lamkin, 94, of Edwardsville, died at 8:21 p.m. Sunday, June 10, 2018, at Eden Village Care Center.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 15, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 16, at the funeral home with Rev. John Shank officiating. A private interment will follow at Valley View Cemetery.