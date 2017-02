Lytle Leo George died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Glen Carbon.

His remains were cremated. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until memorial Mass at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto. That same day, friends and family are invited to a celebration of Leo’s life from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Sunset Hills Country Club, Edwardsville.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is handling arrangements.