M. Sue Mosley, 96, of Hillerman, Ill., died Saturday, March 17, 2018, at Southgate Nursing and Rehab in Metropolis, Ill.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until funeral at noon Thursday, March 22, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.
M. Sue Mosley, 96, of Hillerman, Ill., died Saturday, March 17, 2018, at Southgate Nursing and Rehab in Metropolis, Ill.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until funeral at noon Thursday, March 22, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014