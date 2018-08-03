The sweetest, most family-oriented woman in the world, Mabel Estelle Roper, 90, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side in Bethalto at 8:00pm on Wednesday, August 1, 2018.

Born on April 26, 1928 in St. Louis County, she was the daughter of Mortimer and Nellie (Schreiber) Verity.

She was a lifetime fan of the Cardinals, watching games on television until her final days.

She graduated from Wellston High School where she participated in numerous extracurricular activities.

She worked bookkeeping and sales jobs during her career, eventually retiring from Kmart.

Mabel was an active woman who lived to raise her children. She was a Boy Scout and Girl Scout Leader, served as Room Mother, and PTA President. Later in life she joined a Bunco group, remaining a member for 50 years. She leaves behind a family filled with a lifetime of warm, happy memories.

She has five children. Her son Robert “Bob” preceded her in death in 2006, daughter-in-law Martha of Lithia, Florida survives. She is survived by four children, son, Dave (Cindy) Roper of East Alton, daughter Donna Pride of Bethalto, son John “Jay” Roper of Bethalto, and daughter Judy Roper (Ayed) Gaffas of Bethalto, fourteen grandchildren – Bob’s children: LeeAnn (Marc) Cumbow, Lisa (Tim) Maneval, Emily (Chris) Calabrese, Dave’s children: Mike (Crystal) Roper, Amber Roper (Paul) Ottwein; Donna’s children: Leo (Devon) Pride, Sarah Pride, Robbie (Sarah) Pride, Jay’s children: Aaron Crider, Mike Crider, April (James) Meyer, Judy’s children: Rayyan Gaffas, Seraj Gaffas, Zaky Gaffas; and twenty – six great-grandchildren.

Mabel is also survived by a dear niece, Mill (Bill) Woodson of St. Peters, Missouri who was like a sister, special sisters and brother-in-law Louise Dover of Summerville, GA and Bob (Kat) Roper of Trion, GA.

She is preceded in death by her parents, six brothers, two sisters, a son: Robert “Bob” Roper and a great grandson: Brayden Pride.

Visitation will be from 4pm to 8pm on Monday, August 6, 2018, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at the funeral home. Chaplain Randy Butler will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to the Bethalto Boys and Girls Club and St. Louis Shriners Hospital.

Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.