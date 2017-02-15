Mabel Grizzle, 95, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at noon Friday, Feb. 17, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
