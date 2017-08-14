Madonna Sue (Barr) Hilligoss, 73, of Godfrey, died at 2:58 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.

She was born Feb. 6, 1944, in Mattoon, Ill., the daughter of the late Hubert and Iva (White) Barr. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Springfield. Mrs. Hilligoss was secretary for Illinois State Senator Robert Mitchler and legislative aide for speaker of the house, Robert Blair. She also was Administrative Assistant for the director of Illinois Fire Commission. Later in life, she was a partner with her husband, who owned Browns Chicken Restaurant and later The Shoe Factory; she also worked at Dillard’s department store as a Sales Associate and retired as a teacher’s aide from the Alton School District. She had a great love of pets and enjoyed rescuing them.

On Feb. 26, 1965, in Springfield, Ill., she married Robert Hilligoss and he survives. Also surviving are two sons; Kevin Hilligoss (Michelle) of Alton and Ryan Hilligoss (Kimberly) of Cortland, Ill.; four grandchildren, Graham Hilligoss and Aurora Hilligoss of Cortland, Ill., and Audrey Hilligoss and Annalynn Hilligoss of Godfrey; and one sister; Glenda Wikoff (Forest Wikoff) of Decatur, Ill.

She was preceded in death by one son, Sean Hilligoss.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton with Jay McCurdy officiating. Burial will be private. Memorials may be made to www.MichaelJFox.org or Lightofday.org or 5A’s animal shelter. Additional information and online guestbook may be found at gentfuneralhome.com.

