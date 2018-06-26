Major Willard R. “Will” Volentine, USA Retired, 91, of Staunton, died Sunday, June 24, 2018, at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Staunton.

Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Friday, June 29, at Zion Lutheran Church in Staunton. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 29, at Zion Lutheran Church in Staunton, with Rev. Dale A. Skeesick, pastor of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Prairietown, officiating. Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland.