Manuel Stance Crouch, 91, of East Alton, died at 3:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. until time of a reflective memorial at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at Paynic Home for Funerals.
