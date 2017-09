Marcella B. Evans, 97, of Godfrey, formerly of Wood River, died Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, at Integrity Healthcare of Godfrey.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, at Holy Angels Catholic Church. Burial will be at a later date at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Paynic Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.