Marcia Kay Gregor, 55, of Hamel, passed away Saturday, June 23, 2018, at her home.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 28, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. In celebration of her life, funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 29, at Irwin Chapel, with Rev. Jack Dawson officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, with military rites conducted by the U.S. Air Force.