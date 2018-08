Marcia Kay Reed, 57, of Highland, passed away at 6:56 p.m. Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

The family will hold a memorial visitation from 2 p.m. until memorial services at 4 p.m. Saturday, August 11, 2018, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2524 E. 25th St. in Granite City. Burial will be at a later date at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Wojstrom Funeral Home is handling arrangements.