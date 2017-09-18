Margaret A. Gilbert, 88 of Troy, died Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at her home surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City.
