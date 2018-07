Margaret A. Napoli, 95, of Wood River, died at 6:18 a.m. Thursday, July 12, 2018, at home.

Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, July 15, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Wood River, where a Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 16, with Father Donald Wolford as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alton.

Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights entrusted with professional services.