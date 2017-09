Margaret E. Eller, 91, of Bethalto, died Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, at Eunice Smith Home in Alton, with family by her side.

Visitation will be 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.