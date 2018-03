Margaret Lena Ventura, 84, died peacefully in the presence of her loving family on Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday, March 30, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 31, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.