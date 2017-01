Margaret Mae Harper, 91, of Granite City, died at 3 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Granite City with her family at her side.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.