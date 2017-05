Margaret “Maggie” Catherine (Rogers) Maczura, 90, of Granite City, died Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at Meridian Village, Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City. A funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Margaret will be laid to rest next to Pete at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville.