Margaret “Marge” A. Hook, 83, of Godfrey, died Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Rosewood Care Center with her family by her side.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, in the funeral home chapel. Burial will take place in Upper Alton Cemetery.