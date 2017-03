Margaret N. Royal, 92, of Girard, Ill., formerly of Cahokia and Virden, died Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at her residence.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until services at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 3, at Grace Southern Baptist Church in Virden. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, at Valhalla Gardens of Memory in Belleville.

Pitchford Funeral Home is handling arrangements.