Margie E. Reinhardt, 89, of Granite City, died at 6:20 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, at Granite Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granite City.

She was born Aug. 7, 1928, in Wynn, Ark., a daughter of the late James Ellis and Julia (Singleton) Parker. She married Richard C. Reinhardt on Dec. 7, 1968, at St. John United Church of Christ in Granite City and he survives. She had worked with the Granite City School District with many years of service as a crossing guard. She had sold stamps to children in their school days and was an active member of the P.T.A. throughout her children’s school years. She was a member of Mount Zion General Baptist Church in Granite City, had a love of flowers and enjoyed her days of sewing, gardening, cooking and canning. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by her seven children and their spouses, Cathie Bobb of Granite City, Charles Richard and Pamela Tanksley of Granite City, Ricky Reinhardt Jr. of Granite City, Dianne and Mel Chouinard of St. Louis, Robert and Diane Benner of Granite City, Kim and Doug Grace of Granite City and Patricia Reinhardt Baker of Granite City; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; one brother, Will Parker of Parma, Mo.; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Richard Bobb; grandson, Donald Joe Moseley; great-grandson, Andrew Moseley; one brother, T.J. Parker; and four sisters, Erma Gregory, Alma Brock, Frances Kirk and Sarah Hewson.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.

Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City. Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.