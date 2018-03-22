Maria Ascencia Miranda (“Mama”) died at Saint Louis University Hospital on March 21, 2018, in St. Louis, due to complications following pneumonia. She was 100.

Ms. Miranda was born on May 17, 1917, in Sucre, Bolivia, S.A., to her parents, Cirilio Miranda and Basilia Gonzalez Miranda. For many years, she was generations ahead of her time as a female business owner of a dry cleaning business, as well as a single mother, in a developing country. She moved to East Alton in 1976 and was very active at St. Kevin’s Catholic Church. In her later years, she resided at Beauvais Manor on the Park in St. Louis and was a doting grandmother and great-grandmother.

Ms. Miranda is survived by her son, Dr. Miguel Angel Paniagua of St. Louis; grandchildren, Johanna (Charley) of St. Louis, Arthur (Mindy) of Godfrey, and Miguel (Elizabeth) of Bryn Mawr, Pa., as well as five loving great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Augustina and Lucrecia; and a brother, Francisco.

Ms. Miranda will be cremated and buried in a private ceremony. A memorial will take place at a later date at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Beauvais Manor on the Park activities fund.

Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Paynic Home for Funerals may be found at paynicfh.com.