Marian E. Vogt, 92, of Alton, died at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at Integrity Healthcare of Alton.

Visitation and Mass of Christian burial were Saturday, May 13, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in West Alton, Mo. Interment followed in St. Francis Cemetery in Portage De Sioux, Mo.

Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton handled arrangements.