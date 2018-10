Marian M. Ambuehl, 94, of Oklahoma City, died Sunday, July 29, 2018, at the Autumn Leaves of southwest Oklahoma City.

Private interment will be Saturday, October 20, at Highland City Cemetery in Highland.

A celebration of Marian’s life will be noon until 4 p.m. Saturday, October 20, at the Grantfork Senior Center, 5 Rock St. in Grantfork. A buffet meal will be served at 12:30 p.m. at the center.

Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home is handling arrangements.