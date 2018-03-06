Marian O. Hamilos, 88, of Granite City, passed away on Monday, March 5, 2018, at Stillwater Senior Living Center in Edwardsville.

Marian was born on Sept. 13, 1929, in Granite City, the daughter of the late Frederick and Mildred (Koehr) Dettmer. Early in her working career, Marian worked at International Shoe Company in St. Louis, then went on to become the secretary at Hamilos Meat Packing Company as well as a secretary for St. John United Church of Christ in Granite City. She was a member of St. John United Church of Christ, where she was a member of the Evening Guild and the Quilters. In her free time, Marian enjoyed her days of Bible study and taking many trips offered through the Granite City Park District. Most of all, Marian loved to spend time with her family and will be remembered for all the special times she shared together.

Marian is survived by and will be missed by her daughters, Nancy (Paul) Boyer of Glen Carbon, Janice Fincher (Harry Rodgers) of Granite City; her grandchildren, Christopher (Summer) Boyer and Julie (Jon) Reynolds; great-grandchildren, Joshua Reynolds, Isaiah Reynolds, Ataleigha Reynolds, Hadassah-Grace Reynolds, Cameron Boyer, Isabella Boyer, and Savannah Boyer; her favorite doggie, Cammie; and numerous cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many other close family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, Marian was preceded in death by her husband, Angelo Hamilos, and her brother, Frederick (Marjorie) Dettmer.

In celebration of Marian’s life, visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at noon on Saturday, March 10, 2018, with Pastor Karla Frost officiating at St. John United Church of Christ, 2901 Nameoki Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery adjacent to the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. John United Church of Christ Building Endowment Fund. Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, is serving the family.