Marie Inez Powell, 71, of Granite City, passed away at 8:34 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at DePaul Hospital in St. Louis.

She was born Jan. 23, 1947, in Granite City, a daughter of the late Lurton and Louise Milam. She married Jimmy Wayne “Jim” Powell on May 5, 1965, in Granite City and he survives. She retired from the Granite City Township after more than 20 years of dedicated service as a bus driver. She enjoyed her days of sewing and reading and cherished her grandchildren. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by a son, Gerald Powell of Granite City; a daughter, Lisa Marie Powell of St. Peters, Mo.; grandchildren, Matthew Alexander Powell and Craig Mitchell Donaldson; a sister, Nina Chilcutt of Granite City; other extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Christine and Ruth Ann.

In celebration of her life and in accordance to her wishes, private family services will be held. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to the Madison County Humane Society and may be accepted at the funeral home. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements; irwinchapel.com.