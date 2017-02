Marie K. Harrison, 95, of Bethalto, died at 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Rosewood Care Center of Alton.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Inurnment will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.