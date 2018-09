Marie Little, 95, of Alton, died at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Jerseyville Manor.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until funeral service at 1 p.m. Friday, September 14, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton with Pastor Jim Kiel officiating. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.