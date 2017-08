Marie M. Drainer, 93, of Edwardsville, died at 11:58 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Holy Angels Parish Church in Wood River. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.