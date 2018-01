Marie R. Jezioro, 91, of Mount Vernon, formerly of Granite City, died at 4:05 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, at her home.

A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 2910 South State Route 157 in Edwardsville.

Irwin Chapel of Granite City is handling arrangements.