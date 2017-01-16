Marie S. Evanoff, 78, of Granite City, passed away at 7:53 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

She was born Oct. 4, 1938, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of the late Stace Thomas “Stacey” and Helen Neuenka (Karoly) Evanoff. Marie retired from the St. Louis Public Library after over 40 years of service as a librarian. She was a member of Sts. Cyril and Methody Eastern Orthodox Church in Granite City.

She is survived by cousins, David Karoly and Erin McGinnis, and their children, Andrew and Grace, all of Breckenridge, Colo., Popi Aigyptiadis and Soula Makri, both of Thessaloniki, Greece, several cousins in Perth, Australia and her Aunt Mary (Karoly) Hewlett.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two uncles, George and John Karoly.

Private graveside services were held at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Memorials may be made to Faith in Action and may be accepted at the funeral home.

Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon in charge of arrangements; irwinchapel.com.