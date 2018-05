Marie Williams, 95, of Bethalto, went to join her beloved husband, Howard Williams, at 1:35 a.m. Saturday, May 12, 2018, at Bethalto Care Center in Bethalto.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 15, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral services will be private with Pastor Terry McKinzie officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.