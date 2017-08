Marietta “Mari” Smith, 51, of Highland, formerly of DuBois, Ill., died Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at her residence.

Visitation will be 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, followed by funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland. Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland.