Marilyn D. (Champion) Lunsford, 81, of Madison, passed away at 6:55 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.

She was born Oct. 16, 1935, in Granite City, a daughter of the late Frank and Helen D. (Snyder) Champion. She married Paul Lunsford on Oct. 16, 1970, in Granite City and he passed away on Oct. 23, 2001. She and her husband had co-owned and operated Marilyn’s House of Fashion Wedding and Dress Shop in Granite City for many years until 1980. She later owned and operated Champions Wedding and Party Room in Granite City from 1984 until her retirement in 2016. Marilyn coordinated and decorated many weddings, parties and events throughout the area for many families through her lifetime. She was very creative and loved putting a theme together for any special occasion. She was a dedicated and faithful member of Hope Lutheran Church in Granite City. She belonged to many community organizations and was active in the Red Hat Society, Granite City High School Old Grads, Elkettes No. 1063, Business Professional Women, AMVETS Woman’s Auxiliary and Church Women United. She was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and enjoyed attending the games. Marilyn had also taught baton earlier in life and had led many parades with her twirling talents. She also enjoyed her days of bowling, golfing, and roller skating and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family, friends and community.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Wayne and Marie Lunsford of Granite City; her cherished grandson, Brandon Lunsford of Granite City; brother and sister-in-law, Conrad “Babe” and Sue Champion of Granite City; three nephews; Brett Champion of Granite City, Kirk and Jodi Champion of Belleville and Keith Champion of Ballwin, Mo.; aunt, Lena Seitzer of St. Charles, Mo.; other extended family and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a niece, Robyn Champion. In celebration of her life, visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at Hope Lutheran Church, 3715 Wabash Ave. in Granite City with the Rev. Alan Beuster officiating. Burial will be at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights. Memorials may be made to Hope Lutheran Church, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, or to the Granite City High School Theatre and Performing Arts and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.