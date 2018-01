Marilyn J. Martin, 73, of Edwardsville, died Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville.

She was cremated according to her wishes and a private family burial will be held at a later date.