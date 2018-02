Marilyn J. Vandygriff, 73, of Cottage Hills, beautiful wife and loving mother, died Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, with her family by her side.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will follow at Fosterburg Cemetery in Fosterburg.