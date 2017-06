Marilyn Jean Landys, 81, of Lakeland, Fla., formerly of Granite City, died Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis.

Friends may call from 1 p.m. until service at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date.