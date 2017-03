Marilyn Werkmeister-Rix, 82, of Glen Carbon, died at 2:33 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Faith Christian Fellowship Church in South Roxana. Burial was at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colo.

Pitchford Funeral Home handled arrangements.