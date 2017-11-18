Marion A. Allen, 78, died at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at Morningside Assisted Living in Godfrey.
There will be no visitation. A private memorial will be held over Thanksgiving weekend.
Gent Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.
Marion A. Allen, 78, died at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at Morningside Assisted Living in Godfrey.
There will be no visitation. A private memorial will be held over Thanksgiving weekend.
Gent Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014