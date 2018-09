Marion J. Stamps

Marion J. Stamps, 90, of Swansea, passed away at 8:10 a.m. Saturday, September 1, 2018, at his home.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, September 6, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Visitation will continue from noon until funeral service at 1 p.m. Friday, September 7, Rev. Clyde Shaw, Rev. Steven Farmer and Rev. DeWayne Jolly officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.