Marion Louise Snyder, 83, of Edwardsville, died at 4:38 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2017, at Edwardsville Nursing & Rehabilitation.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home, where services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 24. Interment will follow at Valley View Cemetery.