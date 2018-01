Marion Stephan Velloff, 82, died Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Alton.

A Rosary service will be at 3:30 p.m., followed by visitation from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.