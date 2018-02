Marion Udell Witt, 87, died Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 1, at Connect Church in South Roxana. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto with military rites performed by Alton VFW Post 1308.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is handling arrangements.